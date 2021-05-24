Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) market price of $0.45 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) was valued at $0.45. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.4745 while reaching the peak value of $0.5133 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.433. The stock current value is $0.45.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, Farmmi to Develop Agricultural Supply Chain; Aims to Become a Comprehensive Agricultural Industry Service Provider. Farmmi, Inc. (“Farmmi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FAMI), an agriculture products supplier in China, today announced the establishment of Zhejiang Farmmi Agricultural Supply Chain Co., Ltd. Leveraging more than two decades of experience in China’s agriculture industry, Farmmi plans to build on its core business of high quality agricultural products to grow into a comprehensive service provider for the agricultural industry chain. You can read further details here

Farmmi Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.4700 on 02/17/21, with the lowest value was $0.2981 for the same time period, recorded on 04/29/21.

Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) full year performance was -13.50%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Farmmi Inc. shares are logging -81.66% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $2.47.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 94112295 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Farmmi Inc. (FAMI) recorded performance in the market was -62.26%, having the revenues showcasing -74.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.90M, as it employees total of 69 workers.

Specialists analysis on Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Farmmi Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1287, with a change in the price was noted -0.6771. In a similar fashion, Farmmi Inc. posted a movement of -59.92% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,848,771 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FAMI is recording 0.19 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Farmmi Inc. (FAMI)

Raw Stochastic average of Farmmi Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 7.85%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 19.88% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 17.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -62.26%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -44.77%, alongside a downfall of -13.50% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 21.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -51.56% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.27% during last recorded quarter.