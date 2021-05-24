Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -6.63%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM), which is $0.42 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.44 after opening rate of $0.43 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.42 before closing at $0.43.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, Castor Maritime Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split to be Effective May 28, 2021. Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that its board of directors (the “Board”) has determined to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common shares. The Company’s shareholders approved the reverse stock split by a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-75 and granted the Board the authority to determine the exact split ratio and when to proceed with the reverse stock split at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on November 25, 2020. You can read further details here

Castor Maritime Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.9500 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $0.1720 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) full year performance was -35.26%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Castor Maritime Inc. shares are logging -78.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 278.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.11 and $1.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 57705050 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) recorded performance in the market was 129.57%, having the revenues showcasing -65.47% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 301.49M, as it employees total of 1 workers.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Castor Maritime Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.6544, with a change in the price was noted +0.2387. In a similar fashion, Castor Maritime Inc. posted a movement of +128.33% for the period of last 100 days, recording 160,989,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CTRM is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.21.

Castor Maritime Inc. (CTRM): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Castor Maritime Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.24%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 28.46%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.97% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.75%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Castor Maritime Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 129.57%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 188.13%, alongside a downfall of -35.26% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 7.63% in the 7-day charts and went up by -12.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -65.47% during last recorded quarter.