Boiling and ready to burst as CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) last month performance was -20.52%

At the end of the latest market close, CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) was valued at $6.62. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $6.56 while reaching the peak value of $6.64 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.93. The stock current value is $6.08.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, CPS Technologies Corporation Receives Additional HybridTech Armor® Panels Order For U.S. Aircraft Carriers. CPS Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:CPSH) today announced the receipt of an additional purchase order for HybridTech Armor® Panels to be installed as part of an integrated ballistic protection system on U.S. Navy Nimitz-class aircraft carriers from Kinetic Protection, the Navy’s prime contractor. The HybridTech Armor® panels are an essential component that protects sailors manning crew-served weapons stations aboard the Naval fleet. The value of this second purchase order for four additional ship sets is $5.8M. You can read further details here

CPS Technologies Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.00 on 02/04/21, with the lowest value was $2.55 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) full year performance was 328.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CPS Technologies Corporation shares are logging -79.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 353.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.34 and $30.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1575909 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) recorded performance in the market was 118.71%, having the revenues showcasing -70.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.21M, as it employees total of 104 workers.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the CPS Technologies Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.46, with a change in the price was noted +3.61. In a similar fashion, CPS Technologies Corporation posted a movement of +146.15% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,053,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CPSH is recording 0.06 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

CPS Technologies Corporation (CPSH): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of CPS Technologies Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.40%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 29.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 25.54%.

If we look into the earlier routines of CPS Technologies Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 118.71%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 235.91%, alongside a boost of 328.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -20.52% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.91% during last recorded quarter.