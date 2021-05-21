Why is Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) up 116.67% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) was valued at $43.42. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $43.55 while reaching the peak value of $43.68 and lowest value recorded on the day was $42.63. The stock current value is $45.57.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Spirit Chief Executive Officer Speaking at the Virtual Goldman Sachs Industrial & Materials Conference. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. [NYSE: SPR] President and Chief Executive Officer Tom Gentile will speak virtually at the Goldman Sachs Industrials & Materials Conference at 2:40 p.m. (ET) on Wednesday, May 12, 2021. You can read further details here

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.63 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $32.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) full year performance was 116.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. shares are logging -15.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 164.04% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.26 and $53.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1022184 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) recorded performance in the market was 11.08%, having the revenues showcasing 2.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 4.50B, as it employees total of 14500 workers.

Analysts verdict on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR)

During the last month, 11 analysts gave the Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 43.69, with a change in the price was noted +8.20. In a similar fashion, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +21.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,587,637 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SPR is recording 5.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 5.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 38.87%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 72.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 50.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 11.08%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.54%, alongside a boost of 116.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 2.16% during last recorded quarter.