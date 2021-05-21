Why is Marriott International Inc. (MAR) up 49.96% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, Marriott International Inc. (MAR) was valued at $139.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $139.80 while reaching the peak value of $139.96 and lowest value recorded on the day was $137.59. The stock current value is $138.98.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Marriott International Signs Agreement with IOI Properties Group to Add Palm Garden Hotel to Tribute Portfolio in Malaysia. Marriott International announced it has signed an agreement with IOI Properties Group, Malaysia’s leading integrated lifestyle real-estate group, to add the Palm Garden Hotel to the company’s Tribute Portfolio. Tribute Portfolio is Marriott International’s growing global family of characterful, independent hotels drawn together by their passion for captivating design and their drive to create vibrant social scenes for guests and locals alike. Under the agreement, the current 151-room Palm Garden Hotel is expected to rebrand to become part of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio following a strategic conversion. You can read further details here

Marriott International Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $159.98 on 02/25/21, with the lowest value was $115.50 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Marriott International Inc. (MAR) full year performance was 49.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Marriott International Inc. shares are logging -13.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 73.16% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $80.26 and $159.98.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2096987 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Marriott International Inc. (MAR) recorded performance in the market was 5.35%, having the revenues showcasing 1.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 43.99B, as it employees total of 121000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Marriott International Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 15 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 139.57, with a change in the price was noted +10.23. In a similar fashion, Marriott International Inc. posted a movement of +7.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,451,326 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MAR is recording 43.62 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 40.11.

Technical breakdown of Marriott International Inc. (MAR)

Raw Stochastic average of Marriott International Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.29%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 20.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 22.92% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 26.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Marriott International Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.35%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 13.19%, alongside a boost of 49.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.21% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.98% during last recorded quarter.