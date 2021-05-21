Why is HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) up 71.36% from the day 1 this year?

For the readers interested in the stock health of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK). It is currently valued at $16.69. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $18.60, after setting-off with the price of $18.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $16.05 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $19.04.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, HOOKIPA to present Phase 1 safety, tolerability and preliminary anti-tumor activity data on HB-201 and HB-202 for the treatment of advanced HPV16+ cancers at ASCO. Data from first-in-human Phase 1 study of arenaviral therapeutics, including first data on HB-201/HB-202 alternating 2-vector therapy and expanded data on HB-201, to be featured as oral presentation. You can read further details here

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $20.00 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $10.00 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) full year performance was 71.36%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. shares are logging -16.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 106.05% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $8.10 and $20.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1089955 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) recorded performance in the market was 50.50%, having the revenues showcasing 39.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 477.17M, as it employees total of 109 workers.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 12.78, with a change in the price was noted +4.76. In a similar fashion, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +39.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 195,947 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for HOOK is recording 0.04 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (HOOK): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.60%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.46% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 89.40%.

If we look into the earlier routines of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 50.50%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 54.25%, alongside a boost of 71.36% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.89% in the 7-day charts and went down by 35.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.32% during last recorded quarter.