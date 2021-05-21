US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.07M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD), which is $37.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $38.20 after opening rate of $37.59 while the lowest price it went was recorded $37.14 before closing at $37.60.

Recently in News on May 10, 2021, US Foods Holding Corp. to Host Earnings Call. US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 10, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

US Foods Holding Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $42.10 on 04/30/21, with the lowest value was $30.64 for the same time period, recorded on 02/01/21.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) full year performance was 102.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, US Foods Holding Corp. shares are logging -9.76% during the 52-week period from high price, and 116.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.51 and $42.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2190349 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) recorded performance in the market was 14.05%, having the revenues showcasing 4.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.14B, as it employees total of 26000 workers.

Analysts verdict on US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the US Foods Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 37.09, with a change in the price was noted +4.68. In a similar fashion, US Foods Holding Corp. posted a movement of +14.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,046,086 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for USFD is recording 1.69 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.60.

US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of US Foods Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 25.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 32.85%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of US Foods Holding Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 14.05%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 22.00%, alongside a boost of 102.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.11% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 4.34% during last recorded quarter.