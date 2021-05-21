Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) is set to bring smile on the investors face as Analysts sets mean Target price of $13.58

For the readers interested in the stock health of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). It is currently valued at $15.99. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $16.70, after setting-off with the price of $16.70. Company’s stock value dipped to $15.85 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $16.68.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 6, 2021 at 8:30 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $22.40 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $9.62 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) full year performance was 165.17%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. shares are logging -28.62% during the 52-week period from high price, and 192.86% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.46 and $22.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1379710 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) recorded performance in the market was 60.54%, having the revenues showcasing 9.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.55B, as it employees total of 262 workers.

The Analysts eye on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 15.26, with a change in the price was noted +5.61. In a similar fashion, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. posted a movement of +54.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,193,279 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SKT is recording 3.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.35.

Technical rundown of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT)

Raw Stochastic average of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 27.99%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 16.02%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 33.14%.

Considering, the past performance of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 60.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.99%, alongside a boost of 165.17% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.19% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 9.52% during last recorded quarter.