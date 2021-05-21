Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.52M in the recent 3 months

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) is priced at $43.48 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $41.81 and reached a high price of $41.9043, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $41.52. The stock touched a low price of $40.90.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Six Flags Supports State Vaccination Efforts with Ticket Offer Valued at $4 Million. Six Flags Great America Partnering with Illinois to Incentivize COVID-19 Vaccination in Underserved Communities. You can read further details here

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $51.75 on 03/15/21, with the lowest value was $30.88 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) full year performance was 82.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares are logging -15.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 170.73% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $16.06 and $51.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 661765 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX) recorded performance in the market was 21.76%, having the revenues showcasing -0.91% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 3.42B, as it employees total of 1950 workers.

Specialists analysis on Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.90, with a change in the price was noted +9.58. In a similar fashion, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation posted a movement of +28.44% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,517,189 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (SIX)

Raw Stochastic average of Six Flags Entertainment Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 22.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 26.09%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.81% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 13.69%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.76%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 39.42%, alongside a boost of 82.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.10% in the 7-day charts and went up by -15.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.91% during last recorded quarter.