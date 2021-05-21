Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY) was up 10.26%

At the end of the latest market close, Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY) was valued at $20.20. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $22.12 while reaching the peak value of $22.74 and lowest value recorded on the day was $19.99. The stock current value is $22.27.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Oatly Group AB Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Oatly Group AB (“Oatly”) announced today the pricing of its initial public offering of 84,376,000 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, 64,688,000 of which are being offered by Oatly and 19,688,000 of which are being offered by certain selling shareholders, at a public offering price of $17.00 per ADS. The underwriters of the offering will also have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 12,656,400 ADSs from the selling shareholders at the initial public offering price. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 20, 2021 under the ticker symbol “OTLY.”. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares shares are logging -2.06% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.42% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $19.99 and $22.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8057928 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at N/A.

Market experts do have their say about Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares (OTLY)

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Oatly Group AB American Depositary Shares, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. The shares N/A in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.