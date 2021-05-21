Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) was up 0.61%

At the end of the latest market close, Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) was valued at $142.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $143.39 while reaching the peak value of $143.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $141.88. The stock current value is $143.63.

Recently in News on May 6, 2021, Eaton to Participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on May 13. Power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced that its Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Arnold, will participate in the Goldman Sachs Industrials and Materials Conference on Thursday, May 13 at 1 p.m. Eastern time. You can read further details here

Eaton Corporation plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $149.38 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $114.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) full year performance was 84.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Eaton Corporation plc shares are logging -3.85% during the 52-week period from high price, and 87.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $76.56 and $149.38.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2278564 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) recorded performance in the market was 19.55%, having the revenues showcasing 12.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 56.32B, as it employees total of 92000 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 133.48, with a change in the price was noted +25.56. In a similar fashion, Eaton Corporation plc posted a movement of +21.65% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,179,929 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ETN is recording 0.68 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Raw Stochastic average of Eaton Corporation plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 67.20%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.12%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Eaton Corporation plc, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 19.55%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 23.74%, alongside a boost of 84.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.49% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.50% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.39% during last recorded quarter.