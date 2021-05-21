Recent Change of -1.25% in the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) is priced at $0.61 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.62 and reached a high price of $0.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.62. The stock touched a low price of $0.61.

Recently in News on April 14, 2021, Camber Energy, Inc. Changes Fiscal Year End. Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) (“Camber” or the “Company”). Further to Camber’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed on February 8, 2021 with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and available under “Investors” at www.camber.energy, Camber is pleased to announce the change in the Company’s fiscal year from March 31 of each year to December 31 of each year. The Company is obligated to file a transition report on Form 10-K covering the nine-month transition period from April 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020, on or before May 9, 2021 pursuant to Rule 15d-10(b) promulgated under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You can read further details here

Camber Energy Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.1000 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.5655 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) full year performance was -54.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Camber Energy Inc. shares are logging -80.33% during the 52-week period from high price, and 33.76% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.46 and $3.10.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 669955 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) recorded performance in the market was -33.13%, having the revenues showcasing -68.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 15.10M.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Camber Energy Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1360, with a change in the price was noted -0.4126. In a similar fashion, Camber Energy Inc. posted a movement of -40.06% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,684,689 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CEI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Camber Energy Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 6.45%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.97%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 20.42% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.32%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Camber Energy Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -33.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -13.58%, alongside a downfall of -54.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.32% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -68.97% during last recorded quarter.