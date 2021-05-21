Reason’s why Merus N.V. (MRUS) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $27.75

At the end of the latest market close, Merus N.V. (MRUS) was valued at $25.22. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.24 while reaching the peak value of $25.24 and lowest value recorded on the day was $20.76. The stock current value is $21.29.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, Merus Announces Publication of Abstract on Zenocutuzumab in NRG1-fusion (NRG1+) Cancers at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2021 Annual Meeting. – 51 patients with NRG1+ cancer have been treated, including 33 patients evaluable for response, as of the January 12, 2021, data cutoff date- Encouraging early clinical activity observed, with confirmed partial responses in 4 of 10 patients with pancreatic cancer (40%) and in 9 of 33 patients across all NRG1+ tumor types (27%)- Zenocutuzumab observed to be well tolerated with most adverse events being mild or moderate (Grade 1 or 2)- Oral presentation of an updated interim analysis of 45 evaluable patients to be presented at ASCO on June 4, 11 AM-2 PM ET- Company to host investor call to discuss clinical results and provide a program update on Sunday, June 6 at 6:00 PM ET. You can read further details here

Merus N.V. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $31.27 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $15.93 for the same time period, recorded on 01/06/21.

Merus N.V. (MRUS) full year performance was 45.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Merus N.V. shares are logging -31.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 109.14% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.18 and $31.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1319732 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Merus N.V. (MRUS) recorded performance in the market was 21.45%, having the revenues showcasing -6.79% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 811.57M, as it employees total of 93 workers.

Analysts verdict on Merus N.V. (MRUS)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Merus N.V. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.65, with a change in the price was noted +3.12. In a similar fashion, Merus N.V. posted a movement of +17.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 170,220 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MRUS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Merus N.V. (MRUS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Merus N.V. in the period of last 50 days is set at 37.84%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.91%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.01%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Merus N.V., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.45%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.83%, alongside a boost of 45.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -3.23% in the 7-day charts and went up by -7.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -6.79% during last recorded quarter.