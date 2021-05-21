Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) market price of $87.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play – Invest Chronicle

Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) market price of $87.89 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) was valued at $88.00. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $84.00 while reaching the peak value of $90.05 and lowest value recorded on the day was $78.96. The stock current value is $87.89.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Procore Technologies Inc. shares are logging -2.40% during the 52-week period from high price, and 11.31% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $78.96 and $90.05.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 824829 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) recorded performance in the market was 0.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at N/A.

Specialists analysis on Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Procore Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Trends and Technical analysis: Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR)

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording 0.00%. The shares N/A in the 7-day charts and went N/A by N/A in the period of the last 30 days.

