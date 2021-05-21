PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 0.45%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL), which is $7.15 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $7.14 after opening rate of $7.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $6.7501 before closing at $7.07.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, PowerFleet to Present at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on May 19, 2021. PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, will be virtually presenting and holding one-on-one meetings at the 16th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. You can read further details here

PowerFleet Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.55 on 03/04/21, with the lowest value was $6.10 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/21.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) full year performance was 46.07%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, PowerFleet Inc. shares are logging -25.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 81.01% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.95 and $9.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 605171 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL) recorded performance in the market was -4.85%, having the revenues showcasing -10.51% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 248.16M, as it employees total of 772 workers.

Analysts verdict on PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the PowerFleet Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.96, with a change in the price was noted -0.33. In a similar fashion, PowerFleet Inc. posted a movement of -4.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 228,356 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PWFL is recording 0.26 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.20.

PowerFleet Inc. (PWFL): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of PowerFleet Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 33.64%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.00%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 40.06%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of PowerFleet Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -4.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.21%, alongside a boost of 46.07% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.34% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -10.51% during last recorded quarter.