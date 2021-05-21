Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.01M

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is priced at $36.15 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $35.71 and reached a high price of $36.3292, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $35.81. The stock touched a low price of $35.59.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. to Host Earnings Call. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 4, 2021 at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $39.31 on 04/29/21, with the lowest value was $34.57 for the same time period, recorded on 01/11/21.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) full year performance was 24.01%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. shares are logging -8.04% during the 52-week period from high price, and 31.98% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $27.39 and $39.31.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2065749 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) recorded performance in the market was -0.47%, having the revenues showcasing -3.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 8.42B, as it employees total of 68 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 36.98, with a change in the price was noted -1.07. In a similar fashion, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. posted a movement of -2.87% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,866,414 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OHI is recording 1.37 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.37.

Technical breakdown of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI)

Raw Stochastic average of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 29.15%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 29.15%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 25.56% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.76%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.47%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 2.87%, alongside a boost of 24.01% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.06% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.07% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.08% during last recorded quarter.