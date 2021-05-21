Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 2.01M

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) is priced at $60.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $59.85 and reached a high price of $60.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $59.92. The stock touched a low price of $59.17.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Nutrien Announces Results of 2021 Annual Meeting. Nutrien Ltd (TSX and NYSE: NTR) announced today the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on May 17, 2021 (the “Meeting”). A total of 420,788,206 common shares, representing 73.80% of common shares outstanding, were represented at the Meeting. You can read further details here

Nutrien Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $62.37 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $48.45 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) full year performance was 85.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nutrien Ltd. shares are logging -3.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 97.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $30.56 and $62.37.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 569347 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nutrien Ltd. (NTR) recorded performance in the market was 24.42%, having the revenues showcasing 6.05% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 34.17B, as it employees total of 23100 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

During the last month, 15 analysts gave the Nutrien Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.15, with a change in the price was noted +13.66. In a similar fashion, Nutrien Ltd. posted a movement of +29.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,969,401 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of Nutrien Ltd. (NTR)

Raw Stochastic average of Nutrien Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.08%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 75.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 73.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 77.64%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nutrien Ltd., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.42%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.52%, alongside a boost of 85.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.06% in the 7-day charts and went down by 10.72% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 6.05% during last recorded quarter.