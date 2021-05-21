Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.48M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). It is currently valued at $68.32. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $70.05, after setting-off with the price of $69.72. Company’s stock value dipped to $67.86 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $69.63.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Choosing Health Over Wealth: Two Thirds of Employees Prioritize Mental Wellbeing Over Higher Salary. Nearly two-thirds of employees say they have left a job in the past or would like to leave their current job because it is not good for their mental wellbeing, according to new research from Lincoln Financial Group (NYSE:LNC)1. After a year of isolation and anxiety as a result of the pandemic, 64% of full-time employed U.S. adults would choose a company with a less stressful work environment over a 10% higher salary.2. You can read further details here

Lincoln National Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $71.19 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $44.59 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) full year performance was 91.96%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Lincoln National Corporation shares are logging -4.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 132.22% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.42 and $71.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1167801 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) recorded performance in the market was 35.80%, having the revenues showcasing 22.97% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.70B, as it employees total of 10000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

During the last month, 6 analysts gave the Lincoln National Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 58.62, with a change in the price was noted +18.58. In a similar fashion, Lincoln National Corporation posted a movement of +37.35% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,515,811 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LNC is recording 0.34 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.32.

Technical breakdown of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

Raw Stochastic average of Lincoln National Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.13%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 68.16%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 77.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.07%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Lincoln National Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.80%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 58.52%, alongside a boost of 91.96% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.70% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 22.97% during last recorded quarter.