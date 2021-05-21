Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 2.15M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN), which is $2.38 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.3366 after opening rate of $2.26 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.21 before closing at $2.25.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Kaixin Auto Holdings Announces Changes to its Board Members. Kaixin Auto Holdings (“Kaixin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: KXIN) today announced that Mr. Joseph Chen has resigned from Kaixin’s board of directors (the “Board”), with effect from May 9, 2021, in order to focus on other business obligations. Mr. Mingjun Lin, Mr. Xiaolei Gu and Mr. Deqiang Chen were appointed by the Board as the directors of the Company, with effect from May 9, 2021. Mr. Mingjun Lin was appointed as the chairman of the Board. You can read further details here

Kaixin Auto Holdings had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.49 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $1.94 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) full year performance was 154.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kaixin Auto Holdings shares are logging -82.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 493.60% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.40 and $13.40.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 518007 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) recorded performance in the market was -39.68%, having the revenues showcasing -46.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 135.72M, as it employees total of 279 workers.

Specialists analysis on Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Kaixin Auto Holdings a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.28, with a change in the price was noted -1.64. In a similar fashion, Kaixin Auto Holdings posted a movement of -41.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,699,983 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN)

Raw Stochastic average of Kaixin Auto Holdings in the period of last 50 days is set at 20.42%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.35%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.31% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 39.41%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -39.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -25.50%, alongside a boost of 154.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 12.50% in the 7-day charts and went up by 2.74% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -46.17% during last recorded quarter.