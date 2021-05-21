Here is why Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) recent weekly performance of 9.04% shouldn’t bother you at All

At the end of the latest market close, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) was valued at $5.55. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $5.66 while reaching the peak value of $5.90 and lowest value recorded on the day was $5.43. The stock current value is $5.59.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, Syros to Host Key Opinion Leader Webcast Series on Targeted Hematology Portfolio. Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS), a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced that it plans to host a three-part key opinion leader (KOL) webcast series on its portfolio of investigational targeted therapies in hematology. The series will consist of presentations from Syros leaders, as well as KOLs, who will review recent progress for SY-1425 in newly diagnosed higher-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and newly diagnosed unfit acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and for SY-2101 in acute promyelocytic leukemia (APL), and discuss the unmet need and evolving treatment landscape in these diseases. Each event will be webcast live on Investors & Media section of the Syros website at www.syros.com. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following each presentation. You can read further details here

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $15.49 on 01/19/21, with the lowest value was $4.75 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) full year performance was -43.14%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are logging -64.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 17.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $4.75 and $15.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2533291 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS) recorded performance in the market was -48.85%, having the revenues showcasing -51.27% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 334.83M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

The Analysts eye on Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

During the last month, 8 analysts gave the Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.86, with a change in the price was noted -6.49. In a similar fashion, Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted a movement of -53.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 760,142 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SYRS is recording 0.27 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.27.

Technical rundown of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SYRS)

Raw Stochastic average of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 18.20%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.54%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 36.91%.

Considering, the past performance of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -48.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -33.37%, alongside a downfall of -43.14% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.04% in the 7-day charts and went up by -9.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.27% during last recorded quarter.