Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 5.27M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT), which is $3.05 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $2.94 after opening rate of $2.816 while the lowest price it went was recorded $2.75 before closing at $2.86.

Recently in News on May 3, 2021, Future Fintech Attends Blockchain and Digital Industry Development Conference. Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) (“hereinafter referred to as “Future FinTech”, “FTFT” or “the Company”), a leading blockchain-based e-commerce business and a fintech service provider, announced today that on April 28, 2021, Mr. Lei Peng, General Manager of Future Supply Chain Co., Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Future FinTech, attended the ‘2021 Chengdu Blockchain + Digital Cultural Creative Industry Development Conference’ held in the Pidu District of Chengdu, China. You can read further details here

Future FinTech Group Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.29 on 01/08/21, with the lowest value was $1.60 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) full year performance was 167.29%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Future FinTech Group Inc. shares are logging -72.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 238.89% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.90 and $11.29.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2285442 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT) recorded performance in the market was 52.13%, having the revenues showcasing -66.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 172.00M, as it employees total of 31 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Future FinTech Group Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 5.03, with a change in the price was noted +1.17. In a similar fashion, Future FinTech Group Inc. posted a movement of +59.09% for the period of last 100 days, recording 10,707,650 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FTFT is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Future FinTech Group Inc. (FTFT)

Raw Stochastic average of Future FinTech Group Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 12.40%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 40.98%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 27.87% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.04%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Future FinTech Group Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 52.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 28.83%, alongside a boost of 167.29% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 11.28% in the 7-day charts and went up by -16.13% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -66.19% during last recorded quarter.