Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) market price of $5.29 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) is priced at $5.29 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $4.89 and reached a high price of $5.0301, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $4.87. The stock touched a low price of $4.73.

Recently in News on April 27, 2021, EEIQ: Expanding A Successful Model To New Markets and New Channels. By M. Marin. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Elite Education Group International Limited shares are logging -84.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 47.77% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.58 and $35.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2135342 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) recorded performance in the market was 21.75%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 42.31M, as it employees total of 19 workers.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Elite Education Group International Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 9.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.58%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Elite Education Group International Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 21.75%. The shares -1.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.15% in the period of the last 30 days.