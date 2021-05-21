DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) is on the roll with an average volume of 1.59M in the recent 3 months

For the readers interested in the stock health of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS). It is currently valued at $83.60. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $86.75, after setting-off with the price of $85.68. Company’s stock value dipped to $82.805 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $85.95.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Grand Opening of Four Stores in Four States — including a new Off-price Store Concept — and Further Expands Offerings in 14 Golf Galaxy Locations in May. DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) will expand its nationwide footprint with the grand opening of one DICK’S Sporting Goods location, one Warehouse Sale location and two locations of a new off-price store concept — Going, Going, Gone! — in May. You can read further details here

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $91.80 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $55.10 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) full year performance was 188.28%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. shares are logging -8.93% during the 52-week period from high price, and 189.17% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $28.91 and $91.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2550916 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) recorded performance in the market was 48.73%, having the revenues showcasing 12.00% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.22B, as it employees total of 16800 workers.

Analysts verdict on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 75.67, with a change in the price was noted +28.01. In a similar fashion, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. posted a movement of +50.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,744,160 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for DKS is recording 0.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.18.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 60.90%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 27.94%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 44.58% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.13%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 56.70%, alongside a boost of 188.28% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.69% in the 7-day charts and went down by -1.14% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.00% during last recorded quarter.