Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) market price of $50.19 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) is priced at $50.19 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $50.90 and reached a high price of $51.379, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $50.49. The stock touched a low price of $50.3209.

Recently in News on May 12, 2021, Chesapeake Energy Corp. to Host Earnings Call. Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:CHK) will be discussing their earnings results in their 2021 First Quarter Earnings call to be held on May 12, 2021 at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares are logging -4.73% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $40.00 and $52.68.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 649198 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) recorded performance in the market was 12.22%, having the revenues showcasing 14.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.04B, as it employees total of 1300 workers.

Analysts verdict on Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK)

During the last month, 2 analysts gave the Chesapeake Energy Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Chesapeake Energy Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 82.18%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 69.29%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 72.24% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.91%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Chesapeake Energy Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 12.22%. The shares increased approximately by 2.00% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.19% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.75% during last recorded quarter.