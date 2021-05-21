CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is on the roll with an average volume of 2.16M in the recent 3 months

Let’s start up with the current stock price of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF), which is $52.08 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $53.2073 after opening rate of $52.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $51.41 before closing at $52.95.

Recently in News on May 7, 2021, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the company will present at the following conferences in May:. You can read further details here

CF Industries Holdings Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $57.19 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $38.06 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) full year performance was 89.31%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares are logging -8.94% during the 52-week period from high price, and 105.85% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $25.30 and $57.19.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2670843 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) recorded performance in the market was 34.54%, having the revenues showcasing 13.81% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.01B, as it employees total of 3000 workers.

Market experts do have their say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the CF Industries Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 46.36, with a change in the price was noted +15.27. In a similar fashion, CF Industries Holdings Inc. posted a movement of +41.48% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,222,971 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CF is recording 1.23 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.23.

Technical breakdown of CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF)

Raw Stochastic average of CF Industries Holdings Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.02%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 50.96%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 62.62% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.52%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of CF Industries Holdings Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 34.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 61.64%, alongside a boost of 89.31% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.81% during last recorded quarter.