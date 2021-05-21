Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 0.90

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) is priced at $2.22 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.16 and reached a high price of $2.52, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $2.13. The stock touched a low price of $2.16.

Recently in News on May 4, 2021, Broadway Financial Corporation Announces Results for 1st Quarter 2021. Merger of Equals with CFBanc Corporation Closed April 1, 2021. You can read further details here

Broadway Financial Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.40 on 03/16/21, with the lowest value was $1.76 for the same time period, recorded on 05/06/21.

Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) full year performance was 58.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Broadway Financial Corporation shares are logging -69.29% during the 52-week period from high price, and 104.61% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.09 and $7.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2426604 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) recorded performance in the market was 20.00%, having the revenues showcasing -3.48% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 94.15M, as it employees total of 62 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Broadway Financial Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.39. In a similar fashion, Broadway Financial Corporation posted a movement of +21.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,147,535 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BYFC is recording 0.07 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.07.

Technical breakdown of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC)

Raw Stochastic average of Broadway Financial Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 28.05%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 60.53%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 68.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 71.12%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Broadway Financial Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 20.00%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.73%, alongside a boost of 58.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 5.71% in the 7-day charts and went down by 8.82% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.48% during last recorded quarter.