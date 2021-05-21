BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is -1.87%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA), which is $49.74 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $50.115 after opening rate of $50.00 while the lowest price it went was recorded $49.07 before closing at $50.02.

Recently in News on May 19, 2021, BorgWarner Announces Full Redemption of its €500 Million 1.80% Senior Notes Due 2022. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) (“BorgWarner” or the “Company”) announced today that it will redeem in full the entire outstanding €500 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.80% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) on June 18, 2021 (the “Redemption Date”). The redemption is in accordance with the terms of the Indenture, dated as of September 23, 1999, between Borg-Warner Automotive, Inc. and The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A. (successor in interest to Chase Manhattan Trust Company, National Association), as trustee, as supplemented by that Fifth Supplemental Indenture, dated as of November 6, 2015, between the Company and Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, as the indenture trustee (the “Trustee”). You can read further details here

BorgWarner Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $54.21 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $37.76 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) full year performance was 67.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, BorgWarner Inc. shares are logging -8.25% during the 52-week period from high price, and 70.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $29.15 and $54.21.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2023408 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) recorded performance in the market was 28.73%, having the revenues showcasing 14.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.77B, as it employees total of 15900 workers.

Market experts do have their say about BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the BorgWarner Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 45.84, with a change in the price was noted +10.78. In a similar fashion, BorgWarner Inc. posted a movement of +27.67% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,374,581 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BWA is recording 0.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.58.

Technical breakdown of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

Raw Stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 61.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 32.58%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 40.98% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 50.06%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of BorgWarner Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 28.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 30.89%, alongside a boost of 67.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -1.99% in the 7-day charts and went down by -0.80% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.19% during last recorded quarter.