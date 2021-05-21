Boiling and ready to burst as Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) last month performance was 46.55%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT). It is currently valued at $4.25. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $5.15, after setting-off with the price of $3.655. Company’s stock value dipped to $3.594 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $3.62.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited Reports 2020 Year-End Results. Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (Nasdaq: CLWT) today reported financial results for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020 (“Fiscal 2020”). You can read further details here

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.15 on 05/20/21, with the lowest value was $2.09 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) full year performance was 224.18%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited shares are logging -6.31% during the 52-week period from high price, and 235.70% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.27 and $4.54.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5434979 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) recorded performance in the market was 119.98%, having the revenues showcasing 7.49% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 18.57M, as it employees total of 80 workers.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.19, with a change in the price was noted +1.77. In a similar fashion, Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited posted a movement of +71.37% for the period of last 100 days, recording 244,518 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for CLWT is recording 0.03 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (CLWT): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 63.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 70.47% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 79.61%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 119.98%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 137.70%, alongside a boost of 224.18% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 26.87% in the 7-day charts and went down by 46.55% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.49% during last recorded quarter.