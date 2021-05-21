Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is on the roll with an average volume of 202.68K in the recent 3 months

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) is priced at $55.37 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $28.49 and reached a high price of $28.86, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $26.40. The stock touched a low price of $25.17.

Recently in News on May 21, 2021, Annovis Bio Announces Positive Phase 2 Data – ANVS401 Improves Cognition in Alzheimer’s Disease – Patients’ Cognition Improved 3.3 Points on ADAS-Cog11. Berwyn, Pennsylvania–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2021) – Annovis Bio Inc. (NYSE American: ANVS), a clinical-stage drug platform company addressing Alzheimer’s disease (AD), Parkinson’s disease (PD) and other neurodegenerative diseases, today announced new results from a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of ANVS401, its lead drug candidate for the treatment of AD and PD. Patients treated with ANVS401 for 25 days showed statistically significant cognitive improvement as measured by the Alzheimer’s Disease Assessment Scale-Cognitive Subscale 11 (ADAS-Cog11). The 11-part test is one of the most frequently used tests to measure impaired cognition in clinical trials for AD. You can read further details here

Annovis Bio Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $63.76 on 05/21/21, with the lowest value was $7.42 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) full year performance was 485.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Annovis Bio Inc. shares are logging 15.37% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1345.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.83 and $47.99.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16260325 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS) recorded performance in the market was 250.13%, having the revenues showcasing -8.40% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 176.35M, as it employees total of 2 workers.

The Analysts eye on Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Annovis Bio Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.40, with a change in the price was noted +48.98. In a similar fashion, Annovis Bio Inc. posted a movement of +744.38% for the period of last 100 days, recording 371,644 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ANVS is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Annovis Bio Inc. (ANVS)

Raw Stochastic average of Annovis Bio Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 80.98%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.93%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.29% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 67.57%.

Considering, the past performance of Annovis Bio Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 250.13%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 404.86%, alongside a boost of 485.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.40% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.99% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -8.40% during last recorded quarter.