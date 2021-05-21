Analysts Mean recommendation for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) was 1.20: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), which is $3.20 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $3.215 after opening rate of $3.08 while the lowest price it went was recorded $3.04 before closing at $3.07.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, VBI Vaccines to Present Updated Phase 2a Tumor Response and Overall Survival Data for VBI-1901 in Recurrent GBM at 2021 ASCO Annual Meeting. – 12-month overall survival (OS) : 60% (n=6/10) in VBI-1901 + GM-CSF study arm compared to historical controls of ~30%1 –­ 12-month OS not yet reached with VBI-1901 + AS01B2- 6-month OS : 80%+ survival achieved across both study arms compared to historical controls of ~60%1- 2 partial tumor responses and 7 stable disease observations across both study arms- Full data to be highlighted in ASCO poster presentation June 4-8, 2021. You can read further details here

VBI Vaccines Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $4.83 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $2.45 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) full year performance was 28.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, VBI Vaccines Inc. shares are logging -53.82% during the 52-week period from high price, and 72.97% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.85 and $6.93.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2352244 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) recorded performance in the market was 16.36%, having the revenues showcasing -13.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 754.94M, as it employees total of 127 workers.

Market experts do have their say about VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the VBI Vaccines Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.20, with a change in the price was noted +0.08. In a similar fashion, VBI Vaccines Inc. posted a movement of +2.56% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,770,625 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VBIV is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

Raw Stochastic average of VBI Vaccines Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 59.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.81%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 80.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.46%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of VBI Vaccines Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.36%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 11.11%, alongside a boost of 28.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 18.08% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.88% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.28% during last recorded quarter.