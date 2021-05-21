Analysts Mean recommendation for NCR Corporation (NCR) was 1.70: Is this the key time?

NCR Corporation (NCR) is priced at $49.46 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $48.00 and reached a high price of $48.63, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $48.49. The stock touched a low price of $47.23.

Recently in News on May 20, 2021, Mad Mex Restaurant Turns the Tables on Pandemic Disruption with NCR Aloha. Restaurant Accepting Contactless Payments through NCR Mobile Pay . You can read further details here

NCR Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $50.00 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $31.32 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

NCR Corporation (NCR) full year performance was 159.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, NCR Corporation shares are logging -1.08% during the 52-week period from high price, and 216.44% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.63 and $50.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 599967 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the NCR Corporation (NCR) recorded performance in the market was 29.07%, having the revenues showcasing 39.98% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.13B, as it employees total of 36000 workers.

The Analysts eye on NCR Corporation (NCR)

During the last month, 9 analysts gave the NCR Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 38.76, with a change in the price was noted +11.80. In a similar fashion, NCR Corporation posted a movement of +31.50% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,300,317 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NCR is recording 3.14 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 3.08.

Technical rundown of NCR Corporation (NCR)

Raw Stochastic average of NCR Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 90.84%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 83.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.92%.

Considering, the past performance of NCR Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 92.65%, alongside a boost of 159.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.86% in the 7-day charts and went down by 17.61% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 39.98% during last recorded quarter.