Analysts Mean recommendation for Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) was 2.50: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP), which is $61.46 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $61.585 after opening rate of $61.10 while the lowest price it went was recorded $60.20 before closing at $61.37.

Recently in News on March 12, 2021, Coca-Cola European Partners plc Announces Annual Financial Report. COCA-COLA EUROPEAN PARTNERS PLC FILES INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM 20-F. You can read further details here

Coca-Cola European Partners plc had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $61.95 on 05/17/21, with the lowest value was $44.33 for the same time period, recorded on 01/27/21.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) full year performance was 67.13%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Coca-Cola European Partners plc shares are logging -0.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 80.66% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $34.02 and $61.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 541584 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) recorded performance in the market was 23.16%, having the revenues showcasing 17.34% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.16B, as it employees total of 22000 workers.

Analysts verdict on Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Coca-Cola European Partners plc a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 52.71, with a change in the price was noted +13.10. In a similar fashion, Coca-Cola European Partners plc posted a movement of +27.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 957,339 in trading volumes.

Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Coca-Cola European Partners plc in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.47%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.66% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 84.20%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Coca-Cola European Partners plc, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 41.50%, alongside a boost of 67.13% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.80% in the 7-day charts and went down by 9.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 17.34% during last recorded quarter.