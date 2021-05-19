Star Peak Corp II (STPC) market price of $9.86 offers the impression of an exciting value play

Star Peak Corp II (STPC) is priced at $9.86 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $9.88 and reached a high price of $9.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $9.85. The stock touched a low price of $9.83.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Star Peak Corp II shares are logging -19.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 1.65% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $12.25.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1079680 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Star Peak Corp II (STPC) recorded performance in the market was -6.72%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 396.46M.

Market experts do have their say about Star Peak Corp II (STPC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Star Peak Corp II a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical breakdown of Star Peak Corp II (STPC)

Raw Stochastic average of Star Peak Corp II in the period of last 50 days is set at 17.05%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 13.70%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 14.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.53%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Star Peak Corp II, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -6.72%. The shares increased approximately by -0.51% in the 7-day charts and went up by -2.28% in the period of the last 30 days.