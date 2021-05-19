Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) market price of $16.80 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) was valued at $15.48. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $16.00 while reaching the peak value of $17.40 and lowest value recorded on the day was $15.80. The stock current value is $16.80.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Social Finance Technologies to Trade on Nasdaq as “SOFI”. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE: IPOE) (“SCH” and, after the Domestication as described below, “SoFi Technologies”) today announced the pending transfer of the listing of its Class A ordinary shares, par value $0.0001 per share (the “SCH Class A ordinary shares”) and redeemable warrants (the “SCH warrants”) from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market (“Nasdaq”) in connection with its pending business combination with Social Finance, Inc. (“SoFi”). You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V shares are logging -40.55% during the 52-week period from high price, and 66.34% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $10.10 and $28.26.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5067519 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE) recorded performance in the market was 35.05%, having the revenues showcasing -29.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.65B.

Analysts verdict on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.18, with a change in the price was noted +5.18. In a similar fashion, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V posted a movement of +44.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,635,204 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IPOE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (IPOE): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the period of last 50 days is set at 46.83%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.31%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 42.90% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 27.08%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.05%. The shares increased approximately by 10.74% in the 7-day charts and went up by 9.16% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -29.65% during last recorded quarter.