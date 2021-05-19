Nucor Corporation (NUE) is on the roll with an average volume of 3.61M in the recent 3 months

Nucor Corporation (NUE) is priced at $103.47 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $106.87 and reached a high price of $107.90, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $106.32. The stock touched a low price of $103.03.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Nucor Announces New Share Repurchase Program. The Board of Directors of Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) today approved the repurchase of up to $3.00 billion of the Company’s outstanding common stock. This new authorization replaces the previously authorized $2.00 billion repurchase program (which was terminated by the Board of Directors in connection with the approval of the new authorization), under which approximately $1.55 billion of the Company’s common stock had been repurchased since its authorization in 2018. The Company expects share repurchases will be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing market prices or through private transactions or block trades. The timing and amount of repurchases will depend on market conditions, share price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The new share repurchase authorization is discretionary and has no expiration date. You can read further details here

Nucor Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $107.90 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $47.94 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Nucor Corporation (NUE) full year performance was 153.23%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nucor Corporation shares are logging -2.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 168.68% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.51 and $106.44.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7788020 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nucor Corporation (NUE) recorded performance in the market was 94.53%, having the revenues showcasing 81.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 30.45B, as it employees total of 26400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Nucor Corporation (NUE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Nucor Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 68.64, with a change in the price was noted +50.38. In a similar fashion, Nucor Corporation posted a movement of +94.90% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,162,000 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NUE is recording 0.47 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.46.

Technical rundown of Nucor Corporation (NUE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nucor Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.83%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 86.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 93.57% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 91.04%.

Considering, the past performance of Nucor Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 94.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 100.29%, alongside a boost of 153.23% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.46% in the 7-day charts and went down by 30.25% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 81.53% during last recorded quarter.