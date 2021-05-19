Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) market price of $29.38 offers the impression of an exciting value play

For the readers interested in the stock health of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR). It is currently valued at $29.38. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $31.88, after setting-off with the price of $30.96. Company’s stock value dipped to $29.29 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $31.64.

Recently in News on April 28, 2021, Endeavor Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (“Endeavor”), a global entertainment, sports and content company, today announced pricing of its initial public offering of Class A common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. Endeavor is offering 21,300,000 shares of its Class A common stock, plus up to an additional 3,195,000 shares of Class A common stock that the underwriters have a 30-day option to purchase. The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on April 29, 2021 under the symbol “EDR” and the offering is expected to close on May 3, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. shares are logging -11.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 26.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.25 and $33.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Communication Services managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1086574 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) recorded performance in the market was 16.59%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 7.46B, as it employees total of 6400 workers.

The Analysts eye on Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Technical rundown of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR)

Considering, the past performance of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.59%.