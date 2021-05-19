Avinger Inc. (AVGR) market price of $1.06 offers the impression of an exciting value play

At the end of the latest market close, Avinger Inc. (AVGR) was valued at $0.95. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $0.93 while reaching the peak value of $1.07 and lowest value recorded on the day was $0.93. The stock current value is $1.06.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Avinger To Present at the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit May 26. Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced that its management will host investor meetings on May 26, 2021 as part of the Oppenheimer MedTech, Tools & Diagnostics Summit. You can read further details here

Avinger Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.6700 on 02/18/21, with the lowest value was $0.5000 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) full year performance was 249.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Avinger Inc. shares are logging -60.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 395.56% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.21 and $2.67.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2673055 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Avinger Inc. (AVGR) recorded performance in the market was 140.85%, having the revenues showcasing -37.28% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 95.85M, as it employees total of 75 workers.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Avinger Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.4025, with a change in the price was noted +0.7555. In a similar fashion, Avinger Inc. posted a movement of +248.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 17,747,357 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AVGR is recording 0.65 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.55.

Avinger Inc. (AVGR): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Avinger Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.43%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 35.86%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 21.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.38%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Avinger Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 140.85%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 296.26%, alongside a boost of 249.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.95% in the 7-day charts and went up by -3.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -37.28% during last recorded quarter.