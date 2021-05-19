Analysts Mean recommendation for Tuya Inc. (TUYA) was 2.00: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Tuya Inc. (TUYA), which is $21.50 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $21.6674 after opening rate of $19.18 while the lowest price it went was recorded $19.18 before closing at $18.96.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Tuya Reports First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results. Tuya Inc. (“Tuya” or the “Company”) (NYSE: TUYA), a global leading IoT cloud platform, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2021. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Tuya Inc. shares are logging -22.24% during the 52-week period from high price, and 36.94% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $15.70 and $27.65.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1070242 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Tuya Inc. (TUYA) recorded performance in the market was -14.00%. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 11.69B, as it employees total of 2258 workers.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Tuya Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

Tuya Inc. (TUYA): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 63.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.19%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Tuya Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -14.00%. The shares increased approximately by 26.92% in the 7-day charts and went up by 19.44% in the period of the last 30 days.