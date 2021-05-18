Time to Buy Beat-Down Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) is priced at $4.44 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $3.54 and reached a high price of $4.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.46. The stock touched a low price of $3.52.

Recently in News on May 11, 2021, SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. – FRSX. Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (“Foresight” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FRSX). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. You can read further details here

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.14 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $3.04 for the same time period, recorded on 05/11/21.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) full year performance was 451.86%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. shares are logging -63.44% during the 52-week period from high price, and 534.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.70 and $12.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13534460 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX) recorded performance in the market was 8.82%, having the revenues showcasing -55.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 286.17M, as it employees total of 59 workers.

Analysts verdict on Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 6.43, with a change in the price was noted +2.68. In a similar fashion, Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. posted a movement of +152.27% for the period of last 100 days, recording 9,418,666 in trading volumes.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (FRSX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.18%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 53.23%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 24.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.46%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 8.82%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 404.55%, alongside a boost of 451.86% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 24.37% in the 7-day charts and went up by -5.33% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -55.60% during last recorded quarter.