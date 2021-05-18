Time to Buy Beat-Down Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

At the end of the latest market close, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) was valued at $23.89. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $23.90 while reaching the peak value of $24.30 and lowest value recorded on the day was $23.81. The stock current value is $24.17.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Enterprise to Participate in Annual EIC Investor Conference. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) announced today it will host investor meetings at the Energy Infrastructure Council (“EIC”) Investor Conference Tuesday, May 18, 2021 through Thursday, May 20, 2021 in Las Vegas. You can read further details here

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $24.30 on 05/17/21, with the lowest value was $19.28 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) full year performance was 40.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares are logging 0.17% during the 52-week period from high price, and 62.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $14.90 and $24.13.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Energy managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 8737587 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) recorded performance in the market was 23.38%, having the revenues showcasing 10.26% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 52.20B, as it employees total of 7130 workers.

Analysts verdict on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD)

During the last month, 23 analysts gave the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 22.20, with a change in the price was noted +3.95. In a similar fashion, Enterprise Products Partners L.P. posted a movement of +19.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,412,016 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPD is recording 1.15 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.09.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.38%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.14%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Enterprise Products Partners L.P., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 33.68%, alongside a boost of 40.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.18% in the 7-day charts and went down by 5.41% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.26% during last recorded quarter.