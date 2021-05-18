Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is on the roll with an average volume of 7.32M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) was valued at $62.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $60.71 while reaching the peak value of $62.575 and lowest value recorded on the day was $60.45. The stock current value is $62.10.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, Book Now! New Service To The Hawaiian Islands On Southwest Airlines From Las Vegas, Los Angeles, And Phoenix Begins In June With One-Way Fares As Low As $129. – Southwest to offer additional Hawaii flights from San Diego; Long Beach, Calif.; San Jose, Calif.; and Oakland. You can read further details here

Southwest Airlines Co. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $64.75 on 04/14/21, with the lowest value was $43.72 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) full year performance was 160.16%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Southwest Airlines Co. shares are logging -4.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 161.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $23.75 and $64.75.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5947290 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) recorded performance in the market was 33.23%, having the revenues showcasing 19.52% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.33B, as it employees total of 56051 workers.

Specialists analysis on Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Southwest Airlines Co. a BUY rating, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 55.50, with a change in the price was noted +16.30. In a similar fashion, Southwest Airlines Co. posted a movement of +35.59% for the period of last 100 days, recording 7,179,109 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for LUV is recording 1.18 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.16.

Trends and Technical analysis: Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Raw Stochastic average of Southwest Airlines Co. in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.19%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 71.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.83% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.94%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 33.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 48.14%, alongside a boost of 160.16% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.22% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.46% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 19.52% during last recorded quarter.