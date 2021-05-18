Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 308.15K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE), which is $10.80 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $13.35 after opening rate of $8.77 while the lowest price it went was recorded $8.7001 before closing at $8.25.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Nuvve Reports First Quarter 2021 Preliminary Financial Results. Investor Conference Call to be Held Today at 9:00 AM Eastern Time. You can read further details here

The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $21.82 on 01/26/21, with the lowest value was $7.01 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Nuvve Holding Corp. shares are logging -52.51% during the 52-week period from high price, and 54.07% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.01 and $22.74.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 16795419 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE) recorded performance in the market was -37.28%, having the revenues showcasing -38.60% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 181.01M.

Market experts do have their say about Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Nuvve Holding Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.58, with a change in the price was noted -6.78. In a similar fashion, Nuvve Holding Corp. posted a movement of -38.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 566,759 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for NVVE is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Nuvve Holding Corp. (NVVE)

Raw Stochastic average of Nuvve Holding Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 39.32%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 59.78%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 28.49% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 14.90%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Nuvve Holding Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -37.28%. The shares 17.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 18.68% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -38.60% during last recorded quarter.