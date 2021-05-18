MICT Inc. (MICT) Quarterly Performance is -44.57%: Here is the Surprise Factor

At the end of the latest market close, MICT Inc. (MICT) was valued at $1.43. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.41 while reaching the peak value of $1.47 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.40. The stock current value is $1.59.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, MICT’s filing of a registration statement today relates to registration of a portion of restricted shares previously issued, as well as the registration of a new shelf registration statement, and does not reflect a new issuance of stock. Today MICT, Inc. (Nasdaq: MICT) (“MICT” or the “Company”) filed an S-3 registration statement. The Company wishes to note that the filing is for dual purposes as follows: (i) registering a portion of the restricted shares it has already issued; and (ii) registering a new shelf registration statement to enable it to take advantage of potential growth opportunities in the future. Today’s filing does not have any effect on the Company’s number of shares presently issued and outstanding. You can read further details here

MICT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $3.2300 on 02/22/21, with the lowest value was $1.2300 for the same time period, recorded on 05/13/21.

MICT Inc. (MICT) full year performance was 21.19%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MICT Inc. shares are logging -81.18% during the 52-week period from high price, and 59.80% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.00 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2401974 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MICT Inc. (MICT) recorded performance in the market was -31.25%, having the revenues showcasing -44.57% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 146.99M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Analysts verdict on MICT Inc. (MICT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MICT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.0756, with a change in the price was noted -0.4450. In a similar fashion, MICT Inc. posted a movement of -21.71% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,503,945 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MICT is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MICT Inc. (MICT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 25.86%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 56.82%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 37.63% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 24.23%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MICT Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -31.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -4.67%, alongside a boost of 21.19% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -6.54% in the 7-day charts and went up by -10.63% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -44.57% during last recorded quarter.