HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 838.33K

Let’s start up with the current stock price of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE), which is $14.28 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $14.64 after opening rate of $13.02 while the lowest price it went was recorded $12.25 before closing at $12.91.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, HyreCar Announces Record First Quarter 2021 Financial Results. First Quarter Revenue Increases 29% to $7.45 Million, as Rental Days were 300,022 up 31%; Annualized Rental Day Run Rate passes 1.2 Million. You can read further details here

HyreCar Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.27 on 02/03/21, with the lowest value was $6.79 for the same time period, recorded on 03/05/21.

HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) full year performance was 590.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, HyreCar Inc. shares are logging -12.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 702.53% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.78 and $16.27.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 3919649 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) recorded performance in the market was 100.07%, having the revenues showcasing 11.08% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 201.28M, as it employees total of 86 workers.

The Analysts eye on HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the HyreCar Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.40, with a change in the price was noted +6.78. In a similar fashion, HyreCar Inc. posted a movement of +90.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 848,929 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of HyreCar Inc. (HYRE)

Raw Stochastic average of HyreCar Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.51%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.89%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 58.25% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.88%.

Considering, the past performance of HyreCar Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 100.07%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 149.30%, alongside a boost of 590.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 31.78% in the 7-day charts and went up by 20.45% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 11.08% during last recorded quarter.