Here is why Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 10.78%

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) is priced at $16.58 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $15.50 and reached a high price of $16.06, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $15.59. The stock touched a low price of $15.16.

Recently in News on May 18, 2021, Vuzix Introduces one of the World’s Tiniest and Most Advanced MicroLED Display-Based Projection Engine at SID 2021, Inclusive of a New Technology Video Overview. Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI), (“Vuzix” or, the “Company”), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced at the SID/DSCC Business Conference its tiniest, lowest power, most advanced microLED display-based projection engine to be made commercially available throughout the world, along with a new video showcasing it, which can be viewed here. These micro display engines, for which Vuzix partner Jade Bird Display will be supplying the microLEDs panels inside the projection engine, are built to be useful for a number of use cases including view finders, HUDs, athletic eyewear, helmets, language translation pens, pico-projectors, and of course utilized in the most advanced fashionable and ergonomic AR smart glasses currently in development by Vuzix. You can read further details here

Vuzix Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.43 on 04/09/21, with the lowest value was $8.19 for the same time period, recorded on 01/05/21.

Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) full year performance was 549.58%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Vuzix Corporation shares are logging -48.87% during the 52-week period from high price, and 701.12% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $2.07 and $32.43.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2789312 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Vuzix Corporation (VUZI) recorded performance in the market was 71.70%, having the revenues showcasing -9.15% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 950.05M, as it employees total of 99 workers.

Specialists analysis on Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

During the last month, 4 analysts gave the Vuzix Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 17.85, with a change in the price was noted +6.23. In a similar fashion, Vuzix Corporation posted a movement of +58.77% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,603,342 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for VUZI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: Vuzix Corporation (VUZI)

Raw Stochastic average of Vuzix Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.71%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 24.57%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 18.37% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 15.53%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 71.70%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 317.96%, alongside a boost of 549.58% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -9.83% in the 7-day charts and went up by -32.01% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -9.15% during last recorded quarter.