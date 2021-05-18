Gear up for the change! LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) has hit the volume of 2772420

Let’s start up with the current stock price of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD), which is $7.73 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $9.53 after opening rate of $8.82 while the lowest price it went was recorded $7.65 before closing at $8.78.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, LifeMD™ Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). LifeMD, Inc. ("the Company") (NASDAQ: LFMD), a leading direct-to-patient telehealth company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company's Board of Directors granted an equity award to a new employee. The equity award was an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with the Company. The award was granted outside of the Company's 2020 Equity and Incentive Plan (but consistent with its terms) and approved on May 17, 2021, in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

LifeMD Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $33.02 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $5.81 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) full year performance was 379.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, LifeMD Inc. shares are logging -76.59% during the 52-week period from high price, and 472.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.35 and $33.02.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2772420 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the LifeMD Inc. (LFMD) recorded performance in the market was 18.38%, having the revenues showcasing -74.36% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 148.49M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Market experts do have their say about LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

During the last month, 1 analysts gave the LifeMD Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 14.75, with a change in the price was noted +0.53. In a similar fashion, LifeMD Inc. posted a movement of +7.36% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,234,202 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of LifeMD Inc. (LFMD)

Raw Stochastic average of LifeMD Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 9.94%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 36.60%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 31.50% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 19.58%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of LifeMD Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 18.38%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 36.57%, alongside a boost of 379.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 3.90% in the 7-day charts and went up by -22.47% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -74.36% during last recorded quarter.