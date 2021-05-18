Boiling and ready to burst as Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) last month performance was 0.95%

For the readers interested in the stock health of Ultralife Corporation (ULBI). It is currently valued at $10.35. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.55, after setting-off with the price of $8.38. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.15 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.51.

Recently in News on May 17, 2021, Ultralife Corporation Awarded IDIQ Contract Under U.S. Army’s $1.25B Conformal Wearable Battery Program. Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ: ULBI) has received a firm-fixed price indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract from the U.S. Army for purchases of Conformal Wearable Batteries not to exceed $168 million during the three-year base award period with the potential for up to an additional $350 million should the six one-year option periods be exercised. The timing of deliveries and quantities are at the discretion of the U.S. Army, and include successful completion of First Article Testing demonstrating full compliance with the contractual product specifications and program requirements. You can read further details here

Ultralife Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $11.73 on 05/18/21, with the lowest value was $5.54 for the same time period, recorded on 01/29/21.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) full year performance was 8.27%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ultralife Corporation shares are logging 12.50% during the 52-week period from high price, and 102.92% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $5.10 and $9.20.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 14213675 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) recorded performance in the market was 31.53%, having the revenues showcasing 14.84% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 130.71M, as it employees total of 532 workers.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Ultralife Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 7.42, with a change in the price was noted +3.72. In a similar fashion, Ultralife Corporation posted a movement of +57.95% for the period of last 100 days, recording 228,848 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ULBI is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of Ultralife Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 68.14%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 61.32%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 74.08% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 60.74%.

If we look into the earlier routines of Ultralife Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 31.53%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 45.72%, alongside a boost of 8.27% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.41% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 14.84% during last recorded quarter.