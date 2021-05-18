Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is on the roll with an average volume of 14.16M in the recent 3 months

At the end of the latest market close, Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) was valued at $1.76. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.66 while reaching the peak value of $1.84 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.66. The stock current value is $1.88.

Asensus Surgical Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.95 on 02/10/21, with the lowest value was $0.65 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) full year performance was 355.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Asensus Surgical Inc. shares are logging -73.02% during the 52-week period from high price, and 525.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.30 and $6.95.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2965570 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) recorded performance in the market was 181.60%, having the revenues showcasing -70.86% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 386.27M, as it employees total of 128 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.95, with a change in the price was noted +1.37. In a similar fashion, Asensus Surgical Inc. posted a movement of +256.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 24,455,539 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ASXC is recording 0.01 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Raw Stochastic average of Asensus Surgical Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 16.70%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 48.69%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 38.04% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 30.85%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Asensus Surgical Inc., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 181.60%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 316.08%, alongside a boost of 355.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 6.02% in the 7-day charts and went up by 0.57% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -70.86% during last recorded quarter.