AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) is primed for evolution with the beta value of 1.62

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI), which is $0.99 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.9899 after opening rate of $0.90 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.8935 before closing at $0.90.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, AIkido Pharma Inc.: Invitation to the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit. New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 13, 2021) – AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: AIKI) today announced that Darrell G. Dotson, Vice President and General Counsel will be attending the Q2 Virtual Investor Summit. You can read further details here

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

AIkido Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.5500 on 02/16/21, with the lowest value was $0.7853 for the same time period, recorded on 04/21/21.

AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) full year performance was 45.77%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AIkido Pharma Inc. shares are logging -61.22% during the 52-week period from high price, and 112.37% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.47 and $2.55.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2246264 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI) recorded performance in the market was 13.20%, having the revenues showcasing -53.58% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 83.26M, as it employees total of 3 workers.

Specialists analysis on AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AIkido Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.1707, with a change in the price was noted +0.3837. In a similar fashion, AIkido Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +63.41% for the period of last 100 days, recording 14,261,227 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AIKI is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Trends and Technical analysis: AIkido Pharma Inc. (AIKI)

Raw Stochastic average of AIkido Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 32.06%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 64.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 41.22% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 31.54%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 13.20%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 94.61%, alongside a boost of 45.77% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 13.98% in the 7-day charts and went up by 11.04% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -53.58% during last recorded quarter.