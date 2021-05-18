AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 6.80M

Let’s start up with the current stock price of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC), which is $18.21 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $18.1952 after opening rate of $17.97 while the lowest price it went was recorded $17.97 before closing at $18.18.

Recently in News on May 13, 2021, AGNC Investment Corp. Declares Monthly Common Stock Dividend of $0.12 per Common Share for May 2021 and Announces Estimated Tangible Net Book Value of $17.96 per Common Share as of April 30, 2021. AGNC Investment Corp. (Nasdaq: AGNC) (“AGNC” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.12 per share of common stock for May 2021. The dividend is payable on June 9, 2021 to common stockholders of record as of May 28, 2021. You can read further details here

AGNC Investment Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $18.45 on 05/10/21, with the lowest value was $15.23 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) full year performance was 46.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AGNC Investment Corp. shares are logging -1.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 49.63% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $12.17 and $18.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Real Estate managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5551754 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) recorded performance in the market was 16.73%, having the revenues showcasing 10.83% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 9.38B, as it employees total of 50 workers.

Analysts verdict on AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AGNC Investment Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.58, with a change in the price was noted +2.78. In a similar fashion, AGNC Investment Corp. posted a movement of +18.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,538,895 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AGNC is recording 5.59 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.02.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of AGNC Investment Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.57%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.79%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 71.70% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.56%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of AGNC Investment Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.73%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 25.33%, alongside a boost of 46.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.38% in the 7-day charts and went down by 4.18% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 10.83% during last recorded quarter.